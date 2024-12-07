Panchkula, December 7: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday launched the "TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', a 100-day campaign aimed at combating Tuberculosis (TB), in Panchkula, Haryana. The campaign, as per an official statement, is with the intent to quickly detect and treat TB patients in the 347 most-affected districts across India.

Speaking at the launch, Nadda highlighted the government's commitment to eradicating TB. He said, "When people used to say 'fight against' TB, in 2018 our Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'end TB'. This was a very bold statement for the world. The health department fought it with full readiness. It is a different matter that COVID-19 came in between and the health department had to get involved in it. It will take some more time after 2025, but we will leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal of TB-free India." JP Nadda Hails Party's By-Election Victory, Credits Public Trust in Modi's Leadership and NDA's Governance.

The campaign is part of the government's broader effort to achieve the goal of eliminating TB in India before the global deadline of 2030. Nadda further said, "There was a time when TB was considered a 'slow death' and even family members suffering from TB were isolated to prevent its spread. But, in 2018, the Prime Minister made the vision to end TB much before the 2030 deadline of the Sustainable Development Goals."

He also highlighted advancements in TB treatment, mentioning that India now has a network of over 1.7 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs that enable early detection. "The Union Government introduced a daily drug regimen for sensitive TB, including a shorter and more effective treatment, which has improved the TB treatment success rate to 87 per cent," he said. ‘Development Wins!’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Maharashtra for Historic Mandate to NDA in Assembly Elections 2024.

The government has provided Ni-kshay support worth Rs 3,338 crore through direct benefit transfers to over 1.17 crore TB patients. Nadda further added, "The rate of TB decline in India has doubled from 8.3 per cent in 2015 to 17.7 per cent today, much ahead of the global average. Deaths due to TB have also reduced in India by 21.4 per cent in the last 10 years."

Nayab Singh Saini, Member of Parliament, mentioned that government campaigns like 'Jan Bhagidari', 'Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana', 'Fit India', and 'Khelo India' have strengthened the fight against TB. He added, "The government is working on the '4Ts' to eliminate TB--test, track, treat, and technology."

