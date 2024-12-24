New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Tuesday accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being an "opportunist" and "hypocrite" and alleged that he did little for people from Bihar residing in Delhi during COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh, who is Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, told ANI that JD(U) will fight the Delhi polls as part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and there will also be a joint campaign.

Also Read | Serial Killer Arrested: Punjab Police Arrests Ram Saroop Alias Sodhi Who Murdered 11 Men in 18 Months.

"JD(U) will fight the upcoming Delhi assembly elections as part of NDA...Arvind Kejriwal is showing love for the people of Purvanchal...in reality, he is a hypocrite and an opportunist...Arvind Kejriwal used derogatory language against the people of Purvanchal and Bihar...Arvind Kejriwal linked Rohingyas to the people of Purvanchal...During Corona, Arvind Kejriwal sent lakhs of people to the Noida border and did not set up a single camp for the people of Bihar. We will expose Arvind Kejriwal," Rajiv Ranjan said.

"We have showed a video of him where he said that Biharis come to Delhi with a 500-rupee ticket, get 5 lakh worth of free treatment, and leave. Is Delhi his fiefdom? Nobody has used these kind of language against Biharis and Purvanchalis other than him...JD(U) will fight the upcoming Delhi assembly elections in an alliance with NDA. there will also be joint campaign," he added

Also Read | GST on Popcorn Hiked After Council Meeting? Govt Sources Say No Increase in Goods and Services Tax Rate.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of conspiring to delete the names of Purvanchalis from electoral rolls.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)