Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): As many as 13 people were injured after a boiler blast at a manufacturing unit of a bakery in the Hariparvat Pushp Vihar area of Agra on Thursday, said an official.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Tyagi, "13 people were injured after a boiler blast at the Medley Bakers manufacturing unit in Agra's Hariparvat Pushp Vihar area. After the blast, fire erupted at the unit. One of the workers at the unit is critical."

Also Read | Apple Market Share in India Rises to 10% in Q4 2024, iPhone-Maker Joins Top 5 Smartphone Players for First Time.

"All the injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, and necessary legal action is being taken," said the official.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says One or Two Incidents Don't Define Mumbai's Safety.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)