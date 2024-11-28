Banda (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled the statue of Gondwana queen regent Rani Durgavati at a government medical college named in her honour, officials said.

The medieval-era queen is known for defending her kingdom against the Mughal empire.

After unveiling the statue at the college's main gate, CM Adityanath described Rani Durgavati as a legendary warrior in Indian history who sacrificed her life to defend the motherland.

He added that the statue would stand as a symbol of her valour and sacrifice, serving as a lasting source of inspiration for future generations.

During his interaction with BJP leaders, the chief minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to accelerating development projects in Banda. He also announced plans to visit the district soon to inaugurate several new initiatives.

Additionally, he instructed public representatives and officials to ensure that all development projects were completed to the highest quality and within stipulated timelines.

The chief minister also visited the ancestral home of Chandrashekhar, general secretary of the BJP in Telangana, in Mahua village. There, he expressed condolences on the passing away of Chandrashekhar's mother and offered prayers for the departed soul.

