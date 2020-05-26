India News | UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu Moves Bail Plea in Bus Row Protest Case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was arrested over a protest by party leaders and workers over the movement of buses arranged by Congress for migrant labourers, has filed a bail plea in a sessions court.

The bail plea of Lallu, who is currently in judicial custody, will be heard by the court on May 28.

Lallu was arrested twice on May 20 -- first in Agra for protest against the Uttar Pradesh government for not granting permission to allow buses arranged by the party for migrants. He was later granted bail by an Agra court and released.

However, he was arrested again by a team of Lucknow Police in a second case filed in connection with the Congress protest against the state government over the matter. (ANI)

