Varanasi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 45-year-old man riding a cycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Shahpur village on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Nathu Prasad Rajbhar, a resident of Chaubepur, they said.

Also Read | Faridabad Horror: Class 11 Student Dies After Being Stabbed 14 Times by Men Armed With Knives and Sticks, 10 Accused Held After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Following the incident, enraged villagers blocked the highway by placing the victim's body on the road leading to a traffic snarl. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the villagers, additional deputy commissioner of police Sarvanan T said.

The was taken to a mortuary for a post-mortem, he said.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 26: Apollo Tyres and Jubilant FoodWorks Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday, Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)