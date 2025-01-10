Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Several vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway near the Bahadurgarh station area in Hapur on Friday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Reportedly, several people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

