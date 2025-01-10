Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): A family of five people was found dead at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said, adding that the bodies of a couple and three children were recovered from their home.

Vipin Tada, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meerut, said that police rushed to the location after getting information on Thursday night, where they recovered five bodies from a house that was locked from outside.

According to the police, based on the initial impression, the deceased had injuries on their head and there was a possibility that the crime had been committed due to reasons of rivalry.

"At Lisari gate PS, we got information that five bodies have been recovered at a house. Police reached the spot and the people said that the house had been locked from outside. Inside the house, there were bodies of a couple and their three children, it seems like they had been hit on the head with a blunt object," SSP Tada told ANI.

The actual cause for the deaths will be revealed only after the post-mortem report comes, he said.

"The actual cause (for the deaths) will be known once the post-mortem report comes. Prima facie it appears to be a crime committed due to rivalry and by someone known to the victims. Investigation is underway," the police officer said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

