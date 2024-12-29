Lucknow, December 29: A team from the Municipal Corporation was attacked by some people in Lucknow during an anti-encroachment drive, according to a senior police official on Sunday.

Amit Verma, the Joint Commissioner of Police of Lucknow said that the Municipal Corporation team was carrying out a campaign when some people attacked their team. He added that the Municipal Corporation has registered a complaint, and based on it, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR). Sambhal: Temple Reopens After 46 Years In Uttar Pradesh As Police Launch Drive Against Encroachment (Watch Video).

Speaking to reporters, Amit Verma said, "The Municipal Corporation team was carrying out a campaign during which some people attacked their team. An FIR has been registered by the Municipal Corporation. The police will take action in this matter as soon as possible and strict action will be taken against those who are guilty in this..." Moradabad Anti-Encroachment Drive: Vegetable Vendor Claims He is BJP Worker, Says His Shop Vandalised After He Refused to Pay Bribe (Watch Video).

The police are currently investigating the incident, and strict action will be taken against the individuals responsible. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)