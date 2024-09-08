Noida (Uttar Pradesh), September 8 (ANI): The Noida Police confirmed on Sunday, that two 13-year-old kids who went missing this week, have been found.

Two kids, studying in eighth grade in Noida, had gone missing on September 5.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida, Manish Mishra, said that the school kids had gone missing from the back side gate of the school as they were upset over some issue.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "The school kids had gone missing and had left from the back side of the gate. Upon investigation, it was found that the children were upset due to something."

Further, the ADCP said that as part of their investigation, the police scanned through 500 cameras and deployed teams without their uniforms.

"We had deployed the police team without their uniform in order to not scare the children. 500 cameras were also checked to understand the location of the children. The children were found after three days with the help of the parents, media and police force," he added.

In a similar incident in Telangana, the Kalapathar Police traced three missing girls and safely reunited them with their parents within nine hours.

According to a statement from the police, the girls attempted to flee their homes after being reprimanded by their parents.

The investigation revealed that the complainant's daughter, who had studied up to the 7th grade, was reprimanded by her father two days before the incident and was threatened with being sent to a residential hostel. (ANI)

