Bareilly (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a 22-year-old person, who faked his sexual identity, to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Bareilly Manush Pareek said initially the accused had claimed to be a female transgender, but a medical examination conducted at the SGPGI Lucknow, as per court orders, revealed the accused as biologically male.

The incident occurred in the Mirganj area in August last year. Farin Kinar allegedly lured the minor victim on the pretext of watching TV and committed the crime. He also allegedly threatened to harm her if she disclosed the incident, the officer said.

"Hearing the case on Monday, Special Judge POCSO Court-3 Umashankar Khar found Farin guilty. The court considered the medical examination report and witness statements. Farin was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 12,000," the officer said.

The court ordered that the fine amount be given to the victim, he said.

Farin's counsel had claimed that Farin was transgender, wore women's clothes and was incapable of committing rape.

