New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): A sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police, Pradeep Kumar, has been killed in a road accident. The victim was riding a motorbike and was moving towards NH 24 from the Anand Vihar ISBT side when he met with an accident and died on the spot, said officials.

A PCR call was received at 10:35 pm at police station PIA on Friday regarding a fatal accident over Telco T point Flyover, Road No 56, said police.

A broken piece of a yellow number plate with the number partially mentioned has been recovered from the spot, said police.

A hit-and-run case u/s 281/106(1) BNS PS PIA has been registered. Notably, 47-year-old Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Trilokpuri, Delhi, was posted as SI at Traffic Circle, Ghaziabad.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

