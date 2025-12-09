Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a foolproof strategy to identify and remove infiltrators from the state, with sources stating that the plan is designed to serve as a model for the entire country.

According to sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the use of modern technology to track individuals illegally residing in the state and ensure their immediate relocation to designated detention centres.

Sources said the state government has also begun work on an advanced security framework for detention centres, described as an "impenetrable" structure in which no breach would be possible. Officials have been asked to ensure that security arrangements remain airtight.

According to sources, the Yogi government has decided to create detailed biometric profiles of individuals identified as infiltrators. These will include fingerprints, facial recognition and other biometric markers. All such names will be compiled into a nationwide negative list to prevent re-entry into the state or any other part of the country.

The Chief Minister recently met with senior officials to review the state's anti-infiltration measures. As per sources, officials have been instructed to use advanced technology to examine all identity-related documents of suspected infiltrators.

The system will scan fake identification cards, forged government documents, and prior records to determine how long such individuals may have been living in the state under false identities.

Sources further said the government intends to conduct a thorough investigation into fake documents linked to infiltrators. The examination is expected to help identify networks involved in producing forged documents, enabling targeted action to prevent such document fraud from recurring.

According to sources, once the biometric profiles and the negative list are fully prepared and shared with other states, the system will prevent any listed individual from re-entering national or state borders. (ANI)

