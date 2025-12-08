Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heard public grievances and reviewed applications during a 'Janta Darshan' held in Lucknow, where he met people from across the district and personally took note of their concerns.

During the event, the Chief Minister examined written submissions by citizens and assured them of prompt action and resolution. He also interacted warmly with children present at the venue, encouraging them to stay engaged in community development.

Earlier, on November 6, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary and announced measures to ensure the protection of Ambedkar statues across the state.

At an event held at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha office complex in Hazratganj, he said statues of Dr Ambedkar were often targeted by miscreants, and the government would now establish a dedicated system to safeguard them.

"Wherever statues of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar are installed in Uttar Pradesh, miscreants frequently attempt to damage them. Our government will now build boundary walls and install canopies where needed to ensure their respectful protection," he said.

He added that efforts were underway to improve connectivity in all slums, Dalit settlements, Scheduled Caste colonies, and tribal areas.

CM Yogi also announced welfare steps for government employees and sanitation workers, noting that the "double-engine government" is committed to improving their livelihoods.

"A corporation has been established, and within the next 1-2 months, the government will ensure a minimum honorarium for all Class IV employees, sanitation workers, and contract workers. Our 'Zero Poverty' campaign is also progressing rapidly," he said.

Highlighting inclusive development, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the benefits of government schemes reach all sections of society without discrimination.

"Guided by the ideals of justice, equality, and fraternity enshrined by Dr Ambedkar in the Constitution, PM Modi has ensured that every poor, deprived, Dalit, backward, woman, and youth receives the benefits of welfare schemes," he added. (ANI)

