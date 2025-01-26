Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off the 'Run for Cooperation Marathon' in Lucknow.

The marathon was launched as part of the International Co-operative Year 2025.

Taking to social media X. the CM wrote in a post "'Run For Cooperation' marathon was launched today in Lucknow as part of the International Cooperative Year-2025."

The CM also inaugurated warehouses with capacities of 15,000 metric tonnes in Manjhanpur and 5,000 metric tonnes in Hariharpur under the Private Entrepreneur Guarantee Scheme.

"On this occasion, warehouses of 15,000 metric tonne capacity in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi district and 5,000 metric tonne capacity in Hariharpur of Sultanpur, built under the Private Entrepreneur Guarantee (PEG) scheme, were also inaugurated.Co-operation is part of India's genes. To build a 'self-reliant India', we have to make co-operation a part of our lives.Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the beginning of Cooperative Year!" the post read.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister unfurled the national flag in Lucknow on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day and paid tribute to India's Constitution and the freedom fighters who shaped the nation.

Adityanath highlighted the significance of January 26, 1950, when India implemented its Constitution, marking the beginning of its journey as a sovereign democratic republic.

"On this day in 1950, India implemented its Constitution in which it was decided to start its new journey as a sovereign democratic republic of India. After a long struggle, this country became independent on 15 August 1947. Many freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, BR Ambedkar and Rajendra Prasad gave freedom to the country... Today, on this occasion when we are completing 75 years of the implementation of the Constitution of India.."

Further, the CM saluted the great sons of the country and said that the Constitution of India was the greatest guide to delivering the message of justice to every citizen of India. (ANI)

