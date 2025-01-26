Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the Police headquarters in Lucknow on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

The event was marked by the DGP taking an oath and honouring policemen.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also unfurled the national flag.

While addressing the media, the CM said that it was on this day in 1950 that India had implemented it's Constitution in which it started its new journey as a sovereign democratic republic of India.

"On this day in 1950, India implemented its Constitution in which it was decided to start its new journey as a sovereign democratic republic of India. After a long struggle, this country became Independent on 15 August 1947. Many freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, BR Ambedkar and Rajendra Prasad gave freedom to the country. Today, on this occasion when we are completing 75 years of the implementation of the Constitution of India," he said.

Further, the CM saluted the great sons of the country and said that the Constitution of India was the biggest guide to give the message of justice to every citizen of India.

"I salute those great sons of Mother India, martyrs, who gave freedom to the country. The Constitution of India is the biggest guide to give the message of justice to every citizen of our India, to establish an equal, strong society and to bind them in the thread of unity," he further added.

India, a land of diversity and heritage has been among the oldest civilisations in the world. After a prolonged struggle, the country gained Independence on August 15, 1947.

Post Independence from the British rule, the country embarked on the path of consolidation and nation building which was led by Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The task of drafting the Constitution of the county was done under the chairmanship of Dr. BR Ambedkar.

After being deliberated over in sessions for a period of two years, 11 months and 18 days, the Constitution was finally adopted on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950.

On this day, India was declared as a Sovereign Democratic Republic exactly at 18 minutes past 10 on the morning of January 26, 1950. Six minutes later, Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the President of the country. (ANI)

