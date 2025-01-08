Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Evening 'aarti' was conducted at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya on Wednesday amid cold conditions that continue to prevail in North India.

According to the IMD, Ayodhya recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Devotees thronged to Saryu Ghat to witness the chanting of hymns and the lighting of oil lamps.

Priests performed the evening 'aarti', a sacred ritual dedicated to the holy river Saryu. The 'aarti' typically takes place at sunset, where a group of priests gather at the riverbank to offer prayers and show reverence to the river.

The priests light large oil lamps, which are held in a rhythmic and synchronized manner while chanting hymns and mantras. The flames from the lamps symbolize the purification of the soul and the removal of darkness.

Devotees and visitors watched the 'aarti', creating a serene and awe-inspiring atmosphere, as the ritual is considered an expression of gratitude and devotion towards the river.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, locals and tourists said that it was very cold and further added that the winter arrangements made were very good.

"It is very cold right now, but the arrangements made are very good. We are sitting near bonfires to keep ourselves warm..." said a local speaking to ANI.

A thick layer of fog continues to cover many parts of North India, leading to train delays. As per information, several trains were cancelled or diverted at Ayodhya Railway due to the dense fog on Tuesday.

In Prayagraj, devotees flocked to the Sangam Ghat despite the chilly weather conditions.

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest spiritual congregation, is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents. (ANI)

