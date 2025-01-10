Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The daily Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj was conducted on Friday evening with the chanting of hymns and the lighting of oil lamps ahead of the Maha Kumbh, which is scheduled to commence on Monday.

Priests performed the Ganga Aarti, a sacred ritual dedicated to the holy river Ganga. The aarti typically takes place at sunset, where a group of priests gathers at the riverbank to offer prayers and show reverence to the river.

The priests light large oil lamps, which are held in a rhythmic and synchronized manner while chanting hymns and mantras. The flames from the lamps symbolize the purification of the soul and the removal of darkness.

Devotees and visitors watched the aarti, creating a serene and awe-inspiring atmosphere, as the ritual is considered an expression of gratitude and devotion towards the river.

Prayagraj has been preparing for the Maha Kumbh, a major Hindu pilgrimage and festival, where millions of devotees gather to take a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers at the Sangam.

The event, which occurs every 12 years, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. In anticipation, the city is undergoing extensive preparations, including enhancing infrastructure, security, and facilities to accommodate the large influx of visitors.

Temporary camps, improved roads, sanitation, and transportation systems have been set up to ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims during the sacred event.

As preparations intensify for the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Juna Akhada in a remarkable feat of dedication and craftsmanship, has completed the construction of its massive 4.75 lakh square feet pandal in Prayagraj.

Notably, the Juna Akhada, one of the oldest and largest of the 13 Akharas in India, is a Hindu monastic order that plays a significant role in the Kumbh. Spanning an expansive 4.75 lakh square feet, the pandal was constructed in a short span of 35 days, highlighting the incredible efforts and coordination involved in its creation.

The pandal is set to serve as a central hub for devotees and sadhus from across the country during the sacred event, which draws millions of pilgrims to the banks of the Ganges.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday applauded the efforts of Prasar Bharti in launching a special radio channel 'Kumbhvani' specially for the Maha Kumbh, which is scheduled to commence on January 13. He said that the radio channel will make Kumbh Mela accessible to those living in remote areas of the country, where the connectivity issues still persist.

"We will deliver all information about the Maha Kumbh to those living in remote villages via these facilities. We can broadcast the happenings in Maha Kumbh so that people living in remote areas experience the same," CM Adityanath said while speaking at the inaugural event in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is a significant pilgrimage that attracts crores of people from all over the world to Prayagraj. The event, which occurs every 12 years, is an important occasion for spiritual renewal and cultural exchange.

Hindu number of devotees from India and across the world are eagerly waiting for the once-in-twelve-year Mahakumbh beginning January 13, 2025. This 45-day festival, from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami) when the attendees' number is likely to be highest. (ANI)

