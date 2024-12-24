Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Pilibhit Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey visited police officers injured on Tuesday following the encounter in which three Khalistani terrorists were neutralised, and a cache of weapons was recovered.

Speaking about the situation, SP Pandey said, "The injured police officers are being given proper treatment here. We have also placed a local constable here, in case of an emergency."

The encounter resulted in the death of three suspected terrorists. SP Pandey confirmed that the post-mortem of the deceased suspects is currently underway. "Their families have been informed," he added.

On Monday, two police constables, Sumit and Shahnawaz, were injured during the encounter with three suspected Khalistani terrorists who were reportedly involved in the grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur, Punjab. SP Pandey provided an update on their condition, stating, "Two of our constables were also injured in the encounter. They received medical treatment and were referred to the hospital for further care."

The suspects opened fire on the police during the operation, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire. SP Pandey explained the sequence of events, stating, "In Gurdaspur district, a police station was attacked a few days ago, and based on that information, Gurdaspur police informed us that three suspects, who had been hiding, were located. This information was shared with the Puranpur police station, and a search operation was launched. The police were alerted by the picket at Khamaria Point that three suspects were riding a bike at high speed toward the city of Pilibhit. Teams from the Puranpur police station, SOG, and Gurdaspur police immediately pursued them."

The encounter occurred near an under-construction bridge in the Puranpur area, where the suspects were surrounded. "As the suspects approached an under-construction bridge near the Puranpur area, some vehicles also came in their path. The suspects were surrounded, and when the police confronted them, they opened fire. The police responded with heavy gunfire, critically injuring all three suspects," SP Pandey said.

The suspects were initially taken to the Community Health Center (CHC) for treatment but later succumbed to their injuries at the district hospital. "The three suspects were taken to the CHC for treatment, and later, they were transferred to the district hospital, where they were confirmed dead," SP Pandey stated.

The police also recovered two foreign-made Glock pistols and a stolen motorcycle linked to a theft in Puranpur. "From the suspects, the police recovered two foreign-made Glock pistols and a stolen motorcycle related to a theft in Puranpur," SP Pandey added. (ANI)

