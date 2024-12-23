Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25. These elections will be held for 11 Municipal Corporations, 43 Municipal Councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state.

The date of receipt of nomination papers has been set from 27 December to 30 December. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on January 2.

The Commission has set the voting date for January 23, 2025, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25, 2025.

Meanhwhile,Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday congratulated the newly elected president of Akhil Garhwal Sabha Roshan Dhasmana over phone.

Talking to Roshan Dhasmana, who won the election for the post of president, and Gajendra Bhandari, who was elected unopposed to the post of General Secretary, the Chief Minister congratulated them over the phone.

He expressed hope that the new executive of Akhil Garhwal Sabha will work to take forward the cultural heritage of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the rich culture of the state is seen in the Kauthag organized by Garhwal Sabha. Local folk artists get a platform. Garhwal Sabha is doing commendable work towards the preservation of Garhwali literature, dialect, language.

Garhwal Sabha is doing important work towards connecting the new generation with its culture, dialect, language and said that all possible support will be provided to Akhil Garhwal Sabha by the state government.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 74 schemes worth Rs 188.07 crore at Kanak Chowk, Dehradun. The schemes include 36 completed projects at a cost of Rs 111.22 crore and 38 foundation stone projects valued at Rs 76.85 crore.

As part of these initiatives, the Chief Minister inaugurated electric vehicle charging stations at four locations in Dehradun and laid the foundation stones for two automated parking facilities and one surface parking lot, collectively costing around Rs 11 crore.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also flagged off three rescue and rehabilitation vehicles under efforts to prevent child beggary and inaugurated the letter management desk at the District Magistrate's office in Dehradun. (ANI)

