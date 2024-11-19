Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Tuesday instructed the Secretary of Transport to initiate discussions on the proposal to purchase 175 buses to alleviate the public inconvenience caused by the current transportation situation, officials said.

Along with this, CS has directed that the tender process for the purchase of 100 CNG buses has been completed and 30 buses have been received, their operation should be started soon, they added.

For the immediate solution to the inconvenience caused to the public due to the ban imposed on the old model diesel buses of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation in Delhi, Raturi has directed UTC to immediately work on a short-term action plan and increase the number of rounds of roadways buses to Delhi, especially to increase the frequency of buses on weekends. For this, she has also given instructions to coordinate with UP. Raturi

To provide immediate relief to the public, the Chief Secretary has directed the Transport Department to talk to Uttar Pradesh to operate UTC buses to Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad as well as Kaushambi. Buses fulfilling the standards of pollution control will directly enter Delhi. Normal buses will be able to go to the Delhi border Mohan Nagar and Kaushambi.

In the meeting, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation informed that before the ban on old model diesel buses due to pollution in Delhi, 504 services of Roadways used to operate daily on Delhi route, but now 310 buses fulfilling pollution control standards are operating. 194 buses have been banned.

Before the ban, the load factor of Roadways buses was about 40 per cent, which has now increased from 90 to 100 per cent due to an increase in the frequency of bus services. Passengers going to Delhi are not facing any kind of special inconvenience. The Chief Secretary has given instructions to clarify the misleading information in this regard. (ANI)

