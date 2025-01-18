Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday held a public meeting in Almora and appealed to the people to make BJP victorious with a huge majority in the upcoming municipal elections.

He appealed for votes for Ajay Verma for the post of mayor and BJP candidates for other councillor posts. A large number of people attended the public meeting to listen to CM Dhami.

CM Dhami, while addressing the public meeting, said that Congress never showed seriousness on the development of Almora, whereas our government has always been committed to the development of Almora, due to which Almora has been made a municipal corporation.

He said that when BJP's board is formed in Municipal Corporation Almora, there will be innovations in this area, and this cultural city will develop. Many schemes will be started here to increase tourism.

CM Dhami said that BJP's mayor candidate in Almora has been dedicated to public service for a long time, whereas, for other party candidates, the election of Almora is just a business.

He said that Congress, which has a family-orientated and corrupt mindset, has nothing to do with the development of the area. The thinking of Congress has always been anti-national.

Congress is going to insult the valour of the army by asking for proof of a surgical strike. He said that for the development of Almora, the people of Almora are going to make the BJP win the municipal corporation elections with a huge margin.

While counting the achievements of the state government, he said that many schemes are being implemented for the development of Almora city. To promote tourism, direct helicopter service has been started from Pithoragarh and Pantnagar to Almora.

Notably, polls for Uttarakhand's civic bodies are scheduled for January 23. (ANI)

