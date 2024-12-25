Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami, paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary at Uttarakhand Niwas, Delhi on Wednesday.

Highlighting Vajpayee's legacy, Dhami praised him as a skilled administrator and a pioneer of the state's creation while commemorating his contributions to India's progress and global stature.

"The late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great orator, skilled administrator, politician, and popular public leader who was respected by people from all sections of society. National interest was paramount for the late Vajpayee. Atal ji has been the pioneer of the state of Uttarakhand. He not only created the state but also laid the foundation for its development," he said.

"Under the leadership of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India created its new identity in the world and moved forward strongly in the 21st century. He had an amazing ability to take everyone along. He will always be remembered for his far-sighted thinking, creations, the Pokhran nuclear test, and India's victory in the Kargil war," Dhami added.

In a post on X, CM Dhami remembered the "unique leadership skills, farsighted thinking and invaluable contribution to Indian politics" of the former Prime Minister.

"My heartfelt tributes to the former Prime Minister of the country, our source of inspiration, 'Bharat Ratna' revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. Your unique leadership skills, farsighted thinking and your invaluable contribution to Indian politics will always remain unforgettable," he stated.

Earlier, Pushkar Dhami extended his greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Christian community, on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message, CM Dhami said that this festival of Christmas gives us the message to follow ideals like service, sacrifice, love and compassion. He added that the festival is a celebration of mutual brotherhood and sharing happiness.

On Friday, CM Pushkar Dhami paid tribute to late statehood activist Indramani Badoni by garlanding his portrait on his birth anniversary at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said Indramani Badoni made a significant contribution to the movement for the formation of a separate Uttarakhand state.

Referring to Badoni as the "Gandhi of Uttarakhand," Dhami highlighted his pivotal role as the architect of the 1994 statehood movement. He praised Badoni's vision for the development of mountainous regions and his enduring contributions to the struggle for state formation. (ANI)

