Karnaprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a bike rally and public meeting in Karnaprayag, Chamoli, organised in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Ganesh Shah from Karnaprayag and Anil Negi from Gauchar for the municipal elections.

During the rally, a large number of women and youth welcomed the Chief Minister by showering flowers.

Dhami urged the public to support both the BJP candidates in the municipal elections of Karnaprayag and Gauchar and make them victorious, as per a press release.

With the formation of BJP's triple-engine government--at the national, state, and local levels--development work would progress at three times the pace.

Dhami said that the state government is continuously taking the development of the state forward. The work of the master plan is in progress in the Dham of Lord Badrinath. The divine and grand construction work of Baba Kedarnath Dham has been done. Development work has been taken forward in every area from cities to rural areas.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that air service has begun for Gauchar and that the region would soon be connected to small air services.

"In the coming time, this area is also going to be connected with small air services. With the start of Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail service, one can reach Rishikesh from Karnaprayag in just 2 hours. Its work will be completed soon. 20 model degree colleges are being established in the state. Uttarakhand is the first state where patients are being taken to Rishikesh AIIMS through heli ambulance.," the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that historical work is being done in the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Completion of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line will bring prosperity to the region and development will get a new pace here. Various industrial developments and activities are being promoted in the state. Employment is being promoted in the state. He said that the village of Karnaprayag tehsil has been developed as Astro Village," the CM said.

The Chief Minister further noted that 205 families affected by land subsidence would be integrated into mainstream development. He also mentioned that the state has implemented laws such as the anti-copying law, conversion law, and anti-riot law under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to pass the UCC bill, which will be implemented soon.

The Chief Minister said that the intentions of Congress leaders are not right.

"Congress candidates will distance themselves from the public after winning. The Congress party is opposing public welfare schemes. The Congress party is saddened to see the development work done by the state government. They are sad that development is taking place in the country and the state, and Ram temple has been built in the country. Congress is most saddened by the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir," the CM said in a statement from the release. (ANI)

