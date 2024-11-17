Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was welcomed by migrant Uttarakhandis at the Mumbai airport upon his arrival ahead of the Maharashtra elections.

The Chief Minsiter had arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night to campaign in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates on Sunday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 17 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Blanket of Smog Covers City and Surrounding Areas As AQI Remains in the 'Severe' Category (Watch Videos).

Earlier, on November 11, CM Dhami addressed a public meeting in Mumbai in a campaign for the BJP candidate from Nalasopara Assembly, Rajan Naik and Sneha Dubey, party candidate from the Vasai Assembly.

Speaking at the public meeting, Uttarakhand CM said, "There is a feeling of belongingness in the Sanskrit of the hills. That feeling keeps us together."

He said that certainly the blessings of the "god-like people of Uttarakhand" would be given to the BJP candidate.

The Chief Minister urged the people to make BJP candidate Rajan Naik from Nalasopara Assembly and BJP candidate Sneha Dubey from Mumbai Vasai victorious with huge votes.

He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the respect of India has increased. Today India is becoming the India that gives direction to the world. Earlier governments were immersed in corruption."

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami further said that with their blessings, the public will send the BJP candidates from Nalasopara and Vasai assemblies to the assembly by making them victorious. "We have to keep away from the nepotism party and save them from corruption and appeasement," he said.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)