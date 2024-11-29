Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team on Friday early morning rescued two persons who were seriously injured after the oil tanker they were travelling in fell into a ditch.

The SDRF team received information that an oil tanker had fallen into the ditch at a place called Bemund between Khadi and Agrakhal, in which SDRF team is required for rescue, as per a press release.

On the said information, the SDRF team from Post Dhalwala immediately left for the spot under the leadership of Sub Inspector Surendra Singh with necessary rescue equipment.

The oil tanker was going towards Chamba and went out of control near Bemund under Thana Narendranagar area and crashed into a ditch about 150 meters deep from the main road, in which two people identified as the driver and conductor have been seriously injured.

The SDRF team immediately reached the site of the incident and descended into the deep ditch in the pitch dark of the night and along with the district police reached the two injured persons, who, after a lot of hard work were brought to the main road in a seriously injured condition with the help of rope and stretcher and were sent to the hospital with the help of an ambulance.

Earlier, on November 8, in a joint operation, the Uttarakhand SDRF had rescued a youth who was trapped in the middle of the Mandakani river, while trying to cross it in a trolley near the Agastyamuni town in Uttarakhand.

The SDRF conducted a joint operation with Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), local police, and fire service on Thursday and saved the life of the trapped individual.

According to the information, the trolley got stuck in the middle of the stream due to a technical fault which led to the incident.

Agastyamuni is a town, located on the banks of the Mandakini River in Rudraprayag district in the state of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

