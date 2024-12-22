Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) A group of persons, claiming to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee, on Sunday vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun here.

The protesters raised slogans against the actor and sought justice to the woman who died in a stampede at a movie theatre here earlier this month on the occasion of screening of the actor's latest film 'Pushpa-2'.

The protesters were taken away by the police.

A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying.

The OU-JAC was in the forefront of Telangana statehood agitation.

