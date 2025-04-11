India News | Varanasi Gang Rape Case: PM Modi Instructs Officials to Take Strictest Possible Action Against Culprits

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Immediately upon landing in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a detailed briefing from the Police Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, and District Magistrate of Varanasi regarding the recent criminal rape incident in the city. He instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

In the case, a total of nine accused were sent to judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court. The police found the victim on April 4 in an unconscious state.

A total of 23 people have been accused in the case. The police had said that the 9 were arrested in connection with the case and the rest of the accused would be arrested soon. The case has been registered under relevant sections at the Lalpur Pandeypur police station

According to the police the girl was lured and taken away and raped for several days. The victim alleged that 23 people raped her over a span of 7 days.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has arrived at the venue, where PM Modi will address a public meeting, to take stock of the preparation.

In line with his commitment to infrastructure development, particularly enhancing road connectivity in Varanasi, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various road projects in the region.

Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings of the city and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 at the Varanasi International Airport worth over Rs 980 crore.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two 400 KV and one 220 KV transmission substations and associated transmission lines in the Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur districts of the Varanasi division, worth over Rs 1,045 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur and augmentation of the Varanasi city electricity distribution system worth over Rs 775 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a Transit Hostel at the Police Line and barracks at the PAC Ramnagar Campus to improve security personnel's facilities.

He will also lay the foundation stone of new administrative buildings at various police stations and a residential hostel in Police Line.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects, including a Government Polytechnic College at Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College at the village Barki, 356 rural libraries, and 100 Anganwadi centres.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of 77 primary school buildings under the Smart City Mission and the construction of a new building for Kasturba Gandhi School at Cholapur, Varanasi. (ANI)

To promote sports infrastructure in the city, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey turf with floodlights and a spectator gallery at Uday Pratap College and a mini stadium at Shivpur.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat at the Ganga River, 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth over Rs 345 crore, the improvement of six municipal wards of Varanasi, and landscaping and sculpture installations at various sites of Varanasi. (ANI)

