Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday batted for a fair probe in the varsity student sexual assault case in view of a "strong suspicion" of involvement of more persons in order to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

Thirumavalavan, answering questions, told reporters that the crime has led to an outrage and grief as well and the government should pay more attention to ensure the safety of girl students staying in hostels.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea 5G Launch Plans: Vi To Roll Out 5G Mobile Services in March 2025, May Offer Plans 15% Cheaper Than Jio and Airtel To Capture Market Share, Says Report.

"As regards this case, there is a strong suspicion that a few more persons, other than the accused may have been involved. Hence, the government and in particular, the police department should honestly investigate the case and must take appropriate action, whoever may be responsible (perpetrators of the crime)."

The VCK top leader was asked about the "Who is that Sir," claim, also the campaign line of the main opposition AIADMK.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: NPCIL Invites Applications for 284 Apprentice Posts, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Reportedly, Gnanasekaran, the accused in the assault case had spoken to a person over phone, whom he addressed as 'Sir.' Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami had demanded to know the identity of that person and sought the arrest of true culprits. "True offenders must be punished, who is that sir? the AIADMK chief had asked. The case concerns the alleged rape of a 19-year-old Anna University student on the night of December 23 which has sparked outrage among political parties and student unions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)