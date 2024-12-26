Kurukshetra, Dec 26 (PTI) On the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas', Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged parents to teach their children the values of courage, sacrifice and dedication just like those exhibited by the Sahibzadas and to instill these values in their lives.

This will be our true tribute to the unparalleled sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, he said while addressing a gathering at the state-level Veer Bal Diwas function organised here.

'Veer Bal Diwas' is observed on December 26 to mark the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.

Khattar also appealed to religious leaders and social institutions to unite in launching a mass movement against social evils such as drug addiction, so that this grave issue can be eradicated from its roots, saving the youth from its harmful effects.

Paying tribute to the Sahibzadas, the chief minister said that the sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh serves as an inspiration for making the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation.

"The immortal saga of the Sahibzadas, who gave their lives at such a young age, is written in golden letters in the annals of history," he added.

The Chief Minister further described the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's family as the greatest sacrifice in the history of the world.

Their sacrifices were made to protect the country, religion, and society and to safeguard the weak and helpless, he said.

Through their actions, they delivered a timeless message of truth, justice, and righteousness to all of humanity, Saini added.

Paying homage to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, the chief minister said that he was the first Sikh commander who broke the myth of the Mughals being invincible.

Saini expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to annually observe the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas.

With the PM's efforts, Veer Bal Diwas is now observed with deep reverence across the country every year on December 26, he said.

