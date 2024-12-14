New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Indian Posts and Telecommunications Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS) celebrated its 50th Foundation Day in New Delhi on Saturday, according to an official release from the Ministry of Communications.

The event was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as chief guest and in the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, and other dignitaries.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged modern civil servants to be tech-savvy and act as facilitators of change, transcending traditional administrative boundaries. He outlined the importance of cross-departmental collaboration in an interconnected world, with the need to adopt artificial intelligence-powered audit systems while maintaining human oversight for critical decisions.

The event was a celebration of the remarkable contributions made by IP & TAFS over the last five decades in shaping India's telecommunications and postal sectors.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in his remarks on the occasion, spoke about the three pillars: bringing stability to the telecom sector; empowerment of pensioners and the capabilities of the cadre in keeping up with tech developments, behind the success of the officers, the release said.

He lauded them for their contribution in DoT's SAMPANN pension model, streamlining pension disbursement for over 5 lakh pensioners, and for the consolidation of Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN). He said the department's mission and principles of inclusivity, innovation and security is the kavach that we will hold for every citizen of Bharat.

Manish Sinha, Member (Finance), Digital Communications Commission, Vandita Kaul, Secretary, Department of Posts, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Communications also graced the occasion.

Indian Posts and Telecommunications Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS) since its establishment in 1974, the IP & TAFS has been at the forefront of India's telecommunications and postal financial landscape.

The service has been pivotal in managing spectrum auctions, generating revenue in the form of License Fees and Spectrum Usage Charges, which contribute nearly Rs 25,000 crores annually to the Government of India.

A substantial portion of this revenue goes toward supporting the government's Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) through the Digital Bharat Nidhi, aimed at enhancing digital inclusion across India's urban and rural regions. The SARAS portal, an initiative by IP&TAFS, has transformed the process of revenue assurance, digitalizing and standardizing the assessment mechanisms, thus ensuring better accountability in the largest non-tax revenue to the government.

The IP&TAFS also plays a crucial role in the pension management of the Department of Telecommunications, which includes overseeing the seamless disbursement of pensions to nearly 4.5 lakh retirees through the SAMPANN portal. This cloud-based platform, dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister, guarantees efficient, transparent, and dignified pension delivery. During the COVID-19 pandemic, IP&TAFS officers processed over 80,000 pension cases under VRS 2019, helping provide financial security to families during the challenging times.

In addition to its work in the telecommunications sector, IP&TAFS officers manage the financial operations of the Department of Posts through 23 Postal Accounts Offices (PAOs). They play a critical role in ensuring the smooth and accountable delivery of postal services, particularly in a nation as vast and diverse as India. The cadre's robust internal audit function ensures operational integrity and financial governance across the postal system.

In recent years, the cadre has led efforts to modernize and streamline postal services through innovative technological solutions, including the implementation of IT-based accounting systems, pension management tools, and refining revenue and expenditure practices. These initiatives have contributed significantly to the financial health of the Department of Posts and have improved service delivery across the country.

The 50th Foundation Day marks a moment of reflection on the IP&TAFS's outstanding legacy and its future in a rapidly evolving digital era. The cadre's continued commitment to excellence in public service, financial governance, and nation-building stands as a testament to its enduring impact on India's telecom and postal sectors. (ANI)

