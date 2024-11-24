New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The BJP ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday said it wants the proposed Waqf Bill to take care of the interests of Muslims and the community should feel that its views have been accommodated.

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who is the leader of the TDP's parliament party, made the comments ahead of the scheduled presentation of a parliamentary committee's report on the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The BJP-led NDA government has listed the bill for consideration and passage in Parliament's Winter Session beginning from Monday.

Asked for his party's views, Sri Krishna said, "We want to make sure that Muslim community should feel that they, their views have been accommodated in the passing of this bill. We want their opinions and, more importantly, their interests should be taken care of."

He is also a member of the joint committee of Parliament, which is headed by seasoned BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, scrutinising the bill.

Pal has said the panel's draft report is ready and will soon be adopted at its meeting.

