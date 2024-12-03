New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Amid unrest in Bangladesh and continued reports of atrocities against Hindus in the country, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said his party intends to raise all-important domestic and international issues in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Gogoi said, "We want to raise in the House, all important issues within and outside India. Our party has made statements on all those issues at different times. We have expressed our concern over this issue."

Gogoi also criticized the government for not accepting the Opposition's suggestion to hold a two-day discussion on the Constitution saying, "Parliament would have functioned from day 1 itself, had the Govt accepted the Opposition's suggestion. On the first day itself, the Opposition had suggested that there be a two-day discussion on Constitution, in the House. But for some reason, they didn't listen to us and for 5 days Parliament's time was wasted...They will have to clarify, why did they mislead the House."

Violence against minority communities is on the rise in Bangladesh, with attacks intensifying after the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. However, attacks on Hindus began soon after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in August.

The international community has expressed concern over the situation, with India's Ministry of External Affairs stating that it is "concerned" about the safety and security of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh.

Parliament's proceedings have seen disruptions since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over their demands, including a discussion on the Adani issue, Sambhal violence, and the Manipur situation.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon and then for the rest of the day. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)

