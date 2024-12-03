Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a search operation on Tuesday in Haldia, Purba Medinipur, in connection with a medical college admission quota corruption case.

The ED is raiding various private medical colleges in the state, including those in Haldia, Durgapur, and Kolkata.

Reportedly, in this case, fake certificates were submitted in exchange for money, and admissions were made to medical colleges.

In September this year, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court expressed concern over the matter. The quota corruption in MBBS admissions has been reported in 28 places across the country.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

