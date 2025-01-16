Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], January 16 (ANI): Two police personnel were injured in the firing by miscreants while taking the accused to the prison van in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, officials said.

The injured policemen sustained bullet injuries. They have been identified as Nilkanta Sarkar, who sustained injuries after taking a hit in the chest, and Deven Baishya, who sustained two bullet injuries.

The incident took place at Panjipara Kalibari area under Goalpokhar police station in North Dinajpur on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place while the accused was being taken back from the Islampur sub-divisional court to Raiganj correctional home. The accused requested the policemen to stop the van for nature's call. The accused opened fire while going out to the bathroom. After the incident, the accused fled away.

The two injured two policemen sustained a total of three bullets in their chests and were rushed to Islampur sub-district hospital. After this, they were referred to a private hospital in Siliguri as their condition deteriorated.

BJP West Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar questioned the state government alleging failure of law and order in the state.

"Shocking breakdown of law and order in Islampur: miscreants opened fire on a police vehicle to free their accomplices, critically injuring several officers. Under the state Home Minister's watch, criminals have grown so emboldened that even the police aren't safe. This is not governance; it's chaos. West Bengal deserves better," he posted on X.

Following the incident, the top police officers including Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of Police (IG) North Bengal arrived at the hospital and took stock of the situation.

The IG North Bengal informed that both the policemen were stable and doctors were treating them. The firearm was kept inside the blanket of the accused. Police are investigating the incident. (ANI)

