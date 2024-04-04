New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday slammed Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for his alleged objectionable remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini and questioned why senior politicians think they can make misogynistic statements for women and later get away by apologising.

Sharma's remarks came after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday clarified that he never intended to insult or hurt the actor-politician.

In a post on X, Rekha Sharma said, "Why do these senior politicians think that they can give misogynistic statements for women and go scot-free by saying sorry? They must know that many in public follow them and clap on their statements because their followers follow everything they say whether it's good, bad or dirty."

Earlier today, the National Commission for Women filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for using alleged derogatory remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mathura Hema Malini.

The Haryana State Commission for Women has also issued notice to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala over his remarks against actor and BJP MP Hema Malini.

In his defence, Surjewala has said that the video posted by the BJP leader Amit Malviya on social media platforms has been edited, distorted and shared to distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India.

"BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of editing, distorting and spreading fake news so that it can distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and failures and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India," he said.

"Listen to the full video - I said, "We also respect Hema Malini a lot because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is our daughter-in-law," the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader and Bollywood veteran, Hema Malini in this regard said that the opposition targets only 'popular people'.

"They target only popular people because targeting the unpopular ones won't do them any good. They should learn how to respect women from PM Narendra Modi," she said. (ANI)

