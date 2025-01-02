New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), questioning why the AAP is announcing schemes like Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana and not just giving money without making such declarations.

"The PWD under AAP issued a 'fatwa' to demolish two temples during Ram Navami in April 2024. Before that, in 2023, the Delhi High Court exposed your conspiracy to demolish a 50-year-old temple. Gopal Italia called temples - a house of exploitation. Arvind Kejriwal stated that he was sad because of Ram Mandir as the temple has been made by destroying the Babri masjid. Manish Sisodia said that why we need a Ram mandir rather than a school or university must be established in its place. Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Sanatan, and so does DMK; SP leaders made fun of Shivling, and TMC also made fun of prayers offered at Ujjain Mahakal. AAP is in an alliance with all of them... AAP is in power right now. Why not give money to pujaris and granthis instead of announcing schemes?..." said Poonawalla.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 2, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Earlier, Atishi accused the BJP of pretending to protect Hinduism while secretly instructing officials and the LG to destroy temples.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "The dual face of BJP is revealed through such orders. On the one hand, they pretend to protect Hinduism, while on the other, they secretly instruct their appointed officers and LG to demolish temples."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 2 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

She stated that during a meeting of the Religious Committee on November 22, it was decided to demolish several temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur, and Sultanpuri, as well as a Buddhist temple in Sundar Nagari.

"A meeting of the Religious Committee was held on 22 November. Yesterday LG's office told the media that there is no order to demolish temples. But this is a lie. In the meeting held on 22 November, it was decided to demolish many temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur and Sultanpuri and a Buddhist temple located in Sundar Nagari. All this is in the minutes of the meeting. Delhi LG has approved it and now DMs and SDMs are preparing to demolish these temples," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)