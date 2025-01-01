Agartala, Jan 1 (PTI) The winter session of the Tripura assembly will begin on January 10, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Wednesday.

Two bills will be will be tabled during the three-day session of the assembly, he said.

"Following Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu's directive, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held a meeting and decided to have a three-day winter session of the assembly," Nath said.

He said the session would commence with the speech of the governor as has been the custom.

"The governor will speak on the performance of the government during the last one year. He will also present a roadmap for the future programmes of the government," the minister said.

"As of now, it has been decided that two bills will be introduced in the House during the session. It may increase later," he said.

An increase in the honorarium and other benefits of lawmakers are likely to come up during the session, he added.

Nath said the lawmakers will get ample scope to discuss important issues elaborately during the budget session.

