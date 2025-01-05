Nashik, Jan 5 (PTI) Police have detained a woman for allegedly kidnapping a five-day-old baby boy from a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik city, an official said on Sunday.

The woman had befriended the infant's mother, who was admitted to the district hospital, he said.

On Saturday, the woman held the newborn and said she would hand him over to his father, who had gone to collect his wife's blood reports. However, she allegedly fled with the baby, prompting the family to approach the police, the official said.

The Sarkarwada police launched a probe and released on social media CCTV footage showing the woman with the baby. They then received a tip that she had gone to Dindori, about 25 km from Nashik.

Police detained the woman at Dindori and handed over the baby to his parents, the official said.

The woman told the police that she ran away with the newborn as she didn't have any children and was desperate for one, the official added.

