Krishnagiri, November 9: In a incident near Hosur, a woman allegedly killed her five-month-old infant, reportedly viewing the child as an "obstacle" to her same-sex relationship. The accused, Bharathi, wife of Suresh from Chinnatti village near Hosur, had given birth to her third male child five months ago. Police investigations revealed that Bharathi was in a same-sex relationship with her unmarried neighbour, Sumithra.

According to police reports, Sumithra had urged Bharathi to get rid of the child so they could spend time together without interference. On November 4, Bharathi allegedly smothered her infant to death. Later, she pretended that the baby had died of natural causes while breastfeeding. Believing her story, relatives buried the child. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies After Tata Harrier EV Allegedly Malfunctions While Operating in ‘Summon Mode’ in Avinashi, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

However, when Suresh later discovered WhatsApp chats in which Bharathi confessed to the murder, he complained to the Kelamangalam Police Station. Following this, both Bharathi and Sumithra were arrested. Arasur Road Accident: Woman Killed, 3 Injured As SUV Collides With Two-Wheeler in Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, in the presence of Denkanikottai Tahsildar Ganga, a medical team exhumed the body of the infant for post-mortem examination to gather further evidence in the case.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)