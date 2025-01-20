Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): In a remarkable success story of women empowerment and self-reliance, women in Reasi district are earning substantial incomes by embracing mushroom cultivation.

Mushroom cultivation is the process of growing mushrooms using a variety of waste materials and techniques.

This innovative agricultural practice has emerged as a lucrative venture and has enabled local women to achieve financial independence and support their families.

Among these trailblazers is Anita Devi, whose journey from a homemaker to a successful entrepreneur has become an inspiration for many.

Starting with minimal resources and training provided by the local agricultural department, she has established a thriving mushroom cultivation unit. Today, she earns over Rs 1 lakh annually and supplies her produce to markets across the region.

Speaking about her success, Anita expressed gratitude for the government's initiatives and the support of local self-help groups, which provided technical guidance, training, and subsidies for setting up her business.

She emphasized how mushroom cultivation, requiring low investment and space, has become a viable source of income for rural households.

Speaking to ANI, Anita said that more than 40 women have been involved with her in the work of mushrooms.

"I am associated with the JKRLM (Umeed) scheme. Along with me, atleast 40 more women are involved with the work of mushroom and today other women have also found employment through this. We have earned around Rs 70, 000 to 80,000 in the last two months..."

Encouraged by such success stories, the district administration has been actively promoting mushroom farming through workshops and financial aid under various schemes.

Officials noted that Reasi's favourable climate and growing awareness about the benefits of mushroom farming have contributed significantly to its success.

The cultivation process is a profitable business that requires minimal investment and space.

The story of these women showcases the transformative power of skill development and innovative farming practices, proving that small-scale ventures can lead to big achievements. (ANI)

