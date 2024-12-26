Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly condemned the TDP-led government for imposing electricity tariffs across Andhra Pradesh. Within six months, Rs 15,485 crore in power charges were levied, including Rs 6,000 crore in November bills and Rs 9,412 crore projected for December.

To address these hikes, YSRCP has called for peaceful statewide protests on December 27 (Friday), during which memorandums will be submitted to divisional engineers and other designated officials at current offices, demanding urgent relief for the public.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Bapatla District President and former minister Dr Merugu Nagarjuna underscored the escalating financial strain on citizens. He highlighted that power tariffs have surged by 25-55 per cent even during the winter season, sparking fears of unaffordable rates in the upcoming summer months. Despite a 1.17 per cent reduction in power demand compared to the previous year, unofficial load shedding persists, exposing the operational inefficiencies of the TDP government.

Dr Nagarjuna also decried the revocation of 200 free units of electricity for SC/ST families, contrasting this with YSRCP's administration, which extended Rs 47,800 crores in subsidies to DISCOMs between 2019 and 2024, compared to Rs 13,255.76 crores during the TDP's earlier tenure (2014-2019). He accused TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu of betraying public trust with unfulfilled promises, including the much-hyped "Super 6" manifesto. Dr. Nagarjuna also reminded citizens of past injustices, such as the 2000 Bashirbagh firing on protesting farmers.

The YSRCP has called for an immediate rollback of Rs 15,485 crores in increased tariffs and the reinstatement of the 200-unit free power benefit for SC/ST families. The party reaffirmed its commitment to standing as the voice of the people through peaceful and democratic means. (ANI)

