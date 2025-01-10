Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Following the tragic stampede during the Vaikuntha Ekadashi ticket distribution in Tirupati, which claimed six lives and injured over 50 devotees, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded immediate accountability from the government and concerned authorities.

YSRCP chief highlighted that such a tragic event marked an unprecedented incident in Tirumala's history, where millions of devotees gather every year for Vaikuntha Ekadashi without any issues.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Steve Jobs' Widow Laurene Powell To Observe Kalpavas, Will Stay in Prayagraj For 2 Weeks.

"Why proper arrangements were not made despite the anticipated heavy crowd", questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reddy also criticised the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the state government for their negligence and lack of planning.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Feature on Nikhil Kamath's 'People by WTF' Podcast; Trailer Revealed (Watch Video).

"The crowd for Vaikuntha Ekadashi is expected every year. Why were there no proper arrangements at the ticket counters? Why was security not deployed? This incident could have been avoided if the administration and police had acted systematically", said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also pointed out that the Chief Minister who was in Kuppam from January 6 to 8, diverted police resources for personal programs, leaving no backup arrangements for managing the massive crowd at Tirupati. Devotees were made to wait at Padmavati Park Center and Bhairagipatnam counters from 9 AM, with the counters only opening at 8:30 PM. This caused unnecessary delays and led to a lack of basic facilities like food and water, which contributed to the chaos.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the TTD, district administration, and police had failed in their responsibilities. Despite anticipating the crowd, the poor planning and coordination resulted in the tragedy. He also criticised the FIR filed under Section 194 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), calling it inaccurate and demanding that Section 105 BNSS, which relates to government negligence, be applied instead.

The YSRCP leader emphasised that during the previous government, such events were managed efficiently, with no incidents. He called this stampede a glaring example of negligence by the current administration and urged the government to prioritise the welfare and safety of devotees.

Reddy also demanded a thorough investigation into the lapses and appropriate action against those responsible. "The sanctity of Tirumala and the safety of devotees should never be compromised," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)