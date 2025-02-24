India News | YSRCP Demands Opposition Status in Andhra Assembly, Boycotts Governor's Speech

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Assembly session began on Monday amid the heavy sloganeering from YSRCP members demanding the opposition status for the party.

YSRCP members boycotted Andhra's Governor S Abdul Nazeer's opening address demanding Opposition status to hold the government accountable and ensure democratic representation.

The party led by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy currently holds less than 10 per cent of seats in the 175 members Andhra Legislative Assembly. YSRCP has only 11 members in the assembly.

YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani said that they had demanded opposition status in the Assembly, but the Speaker remained silent on the issue.

"Even after filing a petition in court, the Speaker has not submitted a counter," Kalyani said.

She emphasized that the party will stand with the public, even without opposition status, and continue to fight for the people. "Despite being in power for only nine months, there has been significant anti-incumbency against the coalition government, and the YSRCP will raise various issues," she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that "ruckus" is synonymous with YSRCP and that, as per rules and regulations, they cannot secure the position of the opposition in the assembly. He emphasized that Janasena is the second-largest party in the state, with ten more seats than YSRCP.

"YSRCP is the synonym for ruckus. If they don't create a ruckus, they are not called YSRCP. The problem is as per the rules and regulations, as per the mandate given by the people, they are the third party and Jana Sena is the second largest party in the House. They have to understand that they got only 11 seats. Though they had formed the government in 2019, that doesn't mean they would be given the opposition. Demanding the opposition status on the strength of votes, they should go to Germany. Germany's democracy functions depending on the percentage of votes. If they demand that, they should go to Germany. Our nation doesn't allow that way," Kalyan said.

He further asserted that protocols are very clear and cannot be violated.

Further, regarding establishment of a Sanatana Dharma Board, he questioned why it should be an issue when a Waqf Board already exists. (ANI)

