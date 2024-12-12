Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): YSRCP MLC Chandra Sekhar Reddy has sharply criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that his government has dismissed 3.5 lakh employees while the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had provided 2.13 lakh regular jobs. Reddy's comments come amid ongoing political tensions between the two parties.

The YSRCP MLC also claimed that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced significant reforms in the education sector during his tenure.

"YSRCP-led government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from (2019 to 2024) had introduced significant reforms in the education sector...After assuming office, Chandrababu Naidu (earlier) preferred a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the education sector rather than strengthening government-run institutions. Although Naidu's first signature after taking office was on the Mega DSC recruitment of 16,347 teaching posts, the recruitment process was repeatedly postponed. Instead of hiring regular teachers, the government announced the appointment of Vidya Volunteers, leaving many aspirants disheartened," the YSRCP MLA said.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy's government provided 2.13 lakh regular jobs and a total of 6.31 lakh jobs across various sectors within five years. He claimed that 2.66 lakh volunteers lost their jobs after Chandrababu Naidu assumed office and a total of 3.5 lakh employees were dismissed," he said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting, chaired by CM Naidu, approved projects worth Rs 8821.44 for the construction of roads in the capital city, Amaravati.

While talking to the media on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana said that Rs 3,807 crore has been allotted for the construction of roads in the areas in which land is acquired under the land pooling scheme.

Trunk roads will be laid with Rs 4521 crore, while Rs 492 crore has been allocated for the construction of bungalows for the Ministers and the High Court judges, Narayana said. The CRDA at its previous meetings approved works worth Rs 11,471 crore, the minister said, adding that the total works worth Rs 20,292.46 crore were cleared in a meeting held on Tuesday. (ANI)

