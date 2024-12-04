Aizawl, Dec 4 (PTI) The Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZoRO), a leading group of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi tribes, on Wednesday released identity cards that will be given to persons belonging to the community.

The identity card was released by Mizoram Speaker Lalbiakzama at a function held in his office in Aizawl.

Also Read | What Is 'Werewolf Syndrome'? Know About Rare Condition Linked to Hair-Loss Drug Developed in Babies in Spain.

ZORO general secretary L Ramdinliana Renthlei said the identity card certifies the indigenous identity of the holder in accordance with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), 2007.

He said the identity card will help the Zo indigenous people assert their rights to maintain and develop contacts, relations, and cooperation across borders for spiritual, cultural, political, economic and social purposes.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Territorial Army Soldier Shot at and Injured by Terrorists Outside His Residence in Tral; Search Operation Underway (See Pic).

It will also facilitate easy contact and movement of Zo indigenous people between India, Bangladesh and Myanmar, he claimed.

Renthlei said the release of the Zo indigenous identity cards will be officially communicated to the UN, and the governments of India, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Copies of the letter intimating the Centre about it will also be given to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam and Tripura governments, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)