Kalaburagi Court Awards Death Sentence to Man in Minor's Rape-murder Case

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Delivering its judgment within a period of three and half months, a court here on Friday awarded death sentence to a man, who was a convict in the rape and murder case of a minor girl.The Second Additional District and Sessions court in Kalaburagi sentenced Yallappa to death in the matter."The convict, had on December 2, 2019, taken the minor victim behind an Angwanwadi centre in Yakapur village. He raped the girl, murdered her and ran away," special public prosecutor LV Chutnalakar told ANI.He said that the body of the girl was recovered around 10 pm on the same night."The investigation in the matter was taken up after a complaint was filed by the parents of the victim. The police conducted a speedy probe and filed a chargesheet, after which the conviction and sentence were pronounced," Chutnalakar said. (ANI)

