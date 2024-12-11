New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Global payments company American Express on Wednesday introduced a three-year initiative to promote sustainability, biodiversity conservation, and climate resilience.

The programme aims to support India's climate and sustainability goals by empowering local communities, restoring ecosystems in collaboration with safe water network, the company said in a statement.

In the Aravalli region, reforestation and ecosystem restoration will be central, including the planting of 15,000 trees and land restoration across 10,000 hectares.

These actions will increase green cover, boost biodiversity, and support the region's climate resilience efforts.

Solar-powered solutions will also be implemented in key public areas, reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy.

"Through this partnership with Safe Water Network, we are not only addressing current environmental challenges in parts of India but also paving the way for a greener future," American Express India CEO and Country Manager Sanjay Khanna said.

