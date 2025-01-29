New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) have signed an agreement to explore business opportunities in defence and other sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to establish a business partnership for the joint research and development (R&D), co-production, export of underwater weapons and vehicles, underwater communication systems and air defence systems, AMSL said in an exchange filing.

The MoU also aims supply of advanced weapons and electronic systems for both defence and non-defence industries, it said.

Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) offers technology-based solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace.

