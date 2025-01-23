Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government is determined to emerge as a national leader in drone manufacturing and the development work on India's first and largest drone city is set to begin shortly in the state's Kurnool district, a senior official said on Thursday,

Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation chairman and managing director K Dinesh Kumar noted that the southern state will soon emerge as home to a 300-acre drone city.

"Andhra Pradesh is determined to become the nation's leader in drone manufacturing. The state will soon be home to India's first and largest drone city, spread across a vast 300-acre site in Orvakal, Kurnool district. With land acquisition complete, development work is set to begin shortly," said Kumar during a roundtable conference focused on the drone sector in the state.

According to the CMD, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is envisioning to establish Andhra Pradesh as India's drone capital.

Noting that the southern state is making rapid strides to develop the drone ecosystem, he said the Orvakal drone city will offer comprehensive facilities for manufacturing, testing, research, repairs, and development of drones, all under one roof.

This project is expected to generate 40,000 job opportunities, and the state will also host the world's largest common drone testing facility, said Kumar, adding robust incentives will be rolled out for companies looking to set up drone operations in any district.

